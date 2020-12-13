Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,774.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,843.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,728.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,554.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,761.98.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

