Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the highest is $21.41 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $82.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $83.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.25 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $82.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $322,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.