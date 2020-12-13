Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) will post sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.90 million and the highest is $21.41 million. Chemung Financial posted sales of $20.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $82.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $83.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.25 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $82.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on CHMG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 106.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter valued at $322,000. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 54,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemung Financial (CHMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.