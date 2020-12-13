Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05).

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $633,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 321.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

