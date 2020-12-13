Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Billion

Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will post sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. salesforce.com posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.10 billion to $21.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.77 billion to $25.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $160,586.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,384.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,861 shares of company stock valued at $111,242,512. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $1,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after buying an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $222.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

