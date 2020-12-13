Analyzing Delek US (NYSE:DK) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) and Delek US (NYSE:DK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sunoco has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek US has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Delek US pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Delek US pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sunoco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sunoco and Delek US, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 1 1 6 0 2.63 Delek US 3 9 4 0 2.06

Sunoco currently has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential downside of 4.82%. Delek US has a consensus price target of $17.54, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Delek US’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delek US is more favorable than Sunoco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and Delek US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.18 $313.00 million $2.27 13.49 Delek US $9.30 billion 0.13 $310.60 million $3.30 5.01

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Delek US. Delek US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Delek US shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Delek US shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and Delek US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03% Delek US -3.66% -8.86% -2.14%

Summary

Sunoco beats Delek US on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc. engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals. This segment owns and operates four independent refineries located in Tyler, Texas; El Dorado, Arkansas; Big Spring, Texas; and Krotz Springs, Louisiana, as well as two biodiesel facilities in Crossett, Arkansas, and Cleburne, Texas. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil, intermediate, and refined products; and markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products for third parties. This segment owns or leases capacity on approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, approximately 450 miles of refined product pipelines, an approximately 700-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of approximately 9.9 million barrels of active shell capacity; and owns and operates ten light product distribution terminals, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. The Retail segment owns and leases 252 convenience store sites located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its convenience stores offer various grades of gasoline and diesel under the DK or Alon brand name; and food products and service, tobacco products, non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages, and general merchandise, as well as money orders. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, the U.S. government, and independent retail fuel operators. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

