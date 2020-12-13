Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,162,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

