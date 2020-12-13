Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,162,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 310,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the second quarter valued at $559,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,145,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 82,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

