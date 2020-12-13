Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 920,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 21,979 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,078,289.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

