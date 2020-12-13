Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ATVDY opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

