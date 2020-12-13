Aurora Investment Counsel Grows Position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.15% of Star Group worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Star Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGU opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Star Group, L.P. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Star Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

