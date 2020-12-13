Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 46.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 54,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC opened at $62.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $44.32 and a 52 week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,628 shares of company stock worth $617,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

