Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 300 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.58.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

