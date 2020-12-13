Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 6,097 Shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 5.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 1.8% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BioTelemetry by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $59.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $44.89.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.12 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 4.03%. BioTelemetry’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.