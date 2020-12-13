Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $769,000 Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned about 0.08% of Ebix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ebix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ebix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ebix by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ebix by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 24,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.71.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

