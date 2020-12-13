Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.63 ($70.15).

NDA stock opened at €61.78 ($72.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.73. Aurubis AG has a 52 week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52 week high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

