Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) a €53.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.14 ($60.17).

Covestro AG (1COV.F) stock opened at €48.98 ($57.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €50.86 ($59.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €44.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.85.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

