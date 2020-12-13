Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,740,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

