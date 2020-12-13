Bank of America Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.20.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,753,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 791,562 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

