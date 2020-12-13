Bank of America Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI)

Bank of America set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.19 ($44.93).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

ETR:UTDI opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €36.33. United Internet AG has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 52-week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.