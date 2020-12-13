Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERGY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

FERGY opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

