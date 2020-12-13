Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,100 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $31,601.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,119.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,654,484 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.52.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.