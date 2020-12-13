Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,129 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.61 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.