Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 402 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

