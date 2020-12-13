Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 910 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,874,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,858,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

