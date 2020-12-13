Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires New Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 321.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 398,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 378.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,474 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 973.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. CSFB set a $4.75 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

