Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 535.1% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $189.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $191.21.

