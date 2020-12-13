Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 273 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 target price on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.85.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,430 shares of company stock worth $14,553,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

