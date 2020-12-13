Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 5,172 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,485,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 689,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.51%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

