Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 929 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

