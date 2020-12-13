Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 528,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 247,590 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 816,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after buying an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.