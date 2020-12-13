Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after buying an additional 1,188,507 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after buying an additional 639,353 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 482,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after buying an additional 469,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

CL stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

