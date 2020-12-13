Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 743,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 552,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 180,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 136,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 223,219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.