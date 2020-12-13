Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $436,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

