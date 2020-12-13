Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $447,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invitae were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

NVTA opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. Invitae’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $51,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,110 shares of company stock worth $2,436,109. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

