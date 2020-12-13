Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $472,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $173,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 199,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.2% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 22,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,190,000 after purchasing an additional 183,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $2,234,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

