Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $519,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kellogg by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after purchasing an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after purchasing an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $5,536,644.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $5,402,543.22. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,139,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on K shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.87.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

