Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases New Shares in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112,854 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alkermes news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of ALKS opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

