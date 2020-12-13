Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $661,582,000 after acquiring an additional 195,455 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,328,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,590,000 after purchasing an additional 145,139 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $520.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $533.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal acquired 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $498.23 per share, with a total value of $216,730.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,485.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,938,565.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,133 shares of company stock worth $573,593 and sold 66,938 shares worth $36,463,831. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

