Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $207.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

