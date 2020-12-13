Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.50.

ASML stock opened at $452.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $471.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

