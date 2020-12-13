Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,337,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 93,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $96.09 and a 1-year high of $156.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

