Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 397 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

