Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $67.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.

