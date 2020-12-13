Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €9.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.59 ($11.28).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €8.81 ($10.37) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.54 and its 200 day moving average is €7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.28. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €14.40 ($16.94).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

