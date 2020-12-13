BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $21,772,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 352,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after purchasing an additional 274,734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BHP opened at $64.52 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

