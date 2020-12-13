Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.52 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce sales of $205.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.90 million and the highest is $207.80 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $184.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $843.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.80 million to $850.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $941.92 million, with estimates ranging from $931.18 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.55.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total transaction of $2,520,431.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 74.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,714,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $304.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.28. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

