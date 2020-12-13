Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

