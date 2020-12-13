Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00180671 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026184 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005470 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009548 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

