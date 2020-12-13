BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.
BBK opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.
About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust
