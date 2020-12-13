BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

BBK opened at $16.25 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Get BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.