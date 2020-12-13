BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BAF opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile
