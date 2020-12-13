BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BAF opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

