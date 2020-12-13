BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of BBF stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.37.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

