BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.
Shares of BBF stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.37.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust
